WATERTOWN — Tensions among Republican members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators have risen in recent weeks, and the party will soon pull together a caucus, or closed-door meeting, to help settle their differences.
In recent weeks, tensions have flared publicly on the board, specifically between two legislators — Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, and Chairman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown. But Mr. Gray said the issue is deeper than their strained relationship.
He said a contingent of legislators opposed to his leadership on the board has come together, and another contingent has rallied to support Mr. Gray.
Mr. Gray said Mr. Maxon is at the helm of the push against his leadership, and was the one to request the party hold a closed-door meeting.
“Legislator Maxon is trying to present himself as the unifier, but in the simplest terms, that is disingenuous, if not outright inaccurate,” Mr. Gray said.
Mr. Maxon declined to comment for this story, saying he did not want to “air the party’s dirty laundry in public.”
Mr. Gray pointed to legislators’ voting records as proof that there is no philosophical issue keeping the county Republicans from doing their jobs. Of the 15 seats on the board, 14 are occupied by Republicans. Nearly every resolution considered by the three standing committees or the full board passes unanimously, and the resolutions that do face opposition typically see only one or two no votes, which are explained in discussion and debated.
“We’ve been able to keep a consensus together on the direction that we’re going in, and on the majority of policy issues, and we will continue to do so,” Mr. Gray said.
In recent weeks, Mr. Maxon has openly criticized Mr. Gray’s leadership.
During a special meeting of the county Board of Legislators on June 15, Mr. Maxon and Mr. Gray argued over one another at the dais.
Mr. Maxon accused Mr. Gray of avoiding accountability by refusing to answer emailed questions and of breaking the rules to pass a piece of legislation around typical parliamentary procedure while simultaneously not allowing other legislators to introduce a bill around typical procedure.
Mr. Gray countered, saying he rarely hears from Mr. Maxon on any issue, and would have happily spoken by phone about the resolution on June 15. He said that resolution was a special case, where county officials had not gotten information about the settlement in time to run it through the usual procedure before deadline.
Mr. Gray said Mr. Maxon is using whatever he can to craft a political assault.
“The whole thing just reeks of politics,” he said.”
Donald G.M. Coon III, chairman of the local Republican Party committee, said he will call a caucus in the coming weeks.
A caucus for county legislators is relatively unheard of and one has not been called for years. But Mr. Coon said the upcoming one cannot be anything but positive.
“Everyone being able to speak their mind is a good thing,” he said. “People can discuss what their grievances are, and everyone can understand one another hopefully.”
Mr. Coon acknowledged that some legislators asked for a meeting to come together, but ultimately, it was his decision to call it.
Mr. Gray doesn’t agree that a caucus is necessary. He said he plans to skip the meeting, which he said is unnecessary and inappropriate.
He said the legislators calling for the caucus have not been able to gain support for their agendas openly, and he does not see a caucus as anything other than an excuse to talk about those agendas. With Republicans making up almost all of the board, Mr. Gray said he does not think it’s appropriate to discuss business out of the public eye.
“If they want to go behind closed doors and talk about issues, I’m not in favor of it,” he said.
Mr. Coon said that while it’s Mr. Gray’s prerogative to skip the meeting, he believes it would be in his best interests to attend.
“As leaders, if someone has a grievance or wants to talk about how things are being done, I think it’s important to understand your constituency,” he said.
Another member of the county Board of Legislators agrees with Mr. Coon, Legislator Robert W. Cantwell III. The relatively new Republican legislator first took office in 2018 and represents Legislative District One in the towns of Cape Vincent and Clayton.
Mr. Cantwell said he believes a caucus between Republican legislators can only benefit the county.
“Whether things need to be aired out or not, it’s good to have a conversation about it,” he said.
He said there is a clear disagreement between some members of the board and the leadership, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw county government step forward into an important role in managing the virus.
He said that with the divisive nature of federal politics, local politics were bound to see some fault lines develop. He said he hopes an open, honest conversation in a caucus meeting could help bridge some of those fault lines.
Mr. Cantwell said he hopes Mr. Gray chooses to attend the meeting when it happens.
“I see no problem with attending, it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “If I’m able to be there, I’ll go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.