WATERTOWN — Federal funding that helped pay the salaries of four city firefighters for the past three years quietly ran out last week.
Three years ago, the city received a $561,202 federal Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — or SAFER — grant that allowed them to hire four firefighters and saved the city about $1.6 million in overtime over the past three years.
The four firefighters hired with the grant money will remain with the department, even though the SAFER grant expired on Oct. 21, Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said.
It would ultimately cost the city more money in overtime expenses to reduce staffing levels of the four firefighters, according to Chief Timerman.
The contractual requirement — known as “minimum manning” — of having 15 firefighters on duty at all times also plays a role in the decision to retain current staffing levels, he said.
Chief Timerman said he’s “heard no plans” to make any changes with the four firefighters’ employment status.
The SAFER grant, which is distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, frontline firefighters available in their communities.
The grant paid 75% of the salaries and benefits for the additional four firefighters for the first two years of the three-year SAFER grant and 35% during the third year. The city did have to maintain the current staffing during the course of the three-year grant.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said council members and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith are aware that the SAFER grant expired and the city is no longer receiving funding from the grant.
“We haven’t had any discussions on reducing staffing,” he said, stressing that the department must be staffed for certain amount of hours or overtime kicks in.
The council would need to amend the current year budget to make any cuts in the department, Mr. Mix said.
In recent years, the SAFER grant has become a point of contention between the fire department and the City Council. Last March, the council could not muster enough support to apply for another SAFER grant, which would have paid for 100% of the salaries and benefits for four firefighters for three years.
The decision came down to a 2-2 vote. It needed three votes to pass. The fifth council seat was vacant because of the resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia.
The city would have saved $100,000 per year for each of the four firefighters or about $1.6 million in overtime expenses in four years.
In 2015, the city successfully applied for a SAFER grant but then refused to accept the funding.
Chief Timerman expects another round of SAFER grants after the first of the year.
The department’s SAFER grant contact has indicated that the next round will be similar to what was offered last year when 100% of the firefighter’s salary would be paid during the duration of the grant.
