FELTS MILLS — A Felts Mills couple faces charges that they possessed child pornography at their residence.
Stephen T. Leeder, 54, and Trudy A. Latimer, 49, were each charged by Wednesday state police with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony.
State police said the arrests stemmed from a cyber tip that the Troop D Computer Crime Unit received regarding possible child pornography at the residence in September 2020. A search warrant was executed on the residence and electronic items were secured.
An examination revealed items of child pornography were possessed by both Stephen Leeder and Trudy Latimer, according to troopers.
Separately, Ms. Latimer was also charged Wednesday by state police with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
In that matter, troopers said the arrest stemmed from a complaint that she was operating as a hearing aid dispenser trainee, in the town of LeRay, under a forged license, which did not exist with the state Department of State Licensing Services.
Ms. Latimer also allegedly provided false information when completing an application for employment by saying she has not been convicted of a crime, which she knew to be false as she has two prior felony convictions.
Both were arraigned in Watertown City Court, with Ms. Leeder being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail due to the two prior felony convictions. Mr. Leeder was ordered held on $500 bail.
