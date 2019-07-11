LE RAY — State police on Wednesday charged Brian C. Meador, 26, Felts Mills, with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent and first offense driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. He was also cited with inadequate plate lamps, an inadequate exhaust system, failure to obey a police officer, moving from a lane unsafely, illegal signalling and speeding, all infractions.
Mr. Meador was stopped at the intersection of State Route 324 and State Route 3 at 1:02 a.m. and was released on an appearance ticket.
