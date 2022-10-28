CARTHAGE — State police are investigating the motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday night around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion.
Police say that Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felts Mills, has a life-threatening head injury and is in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Mr. Skowron was operating an unregistered 2006 Suzuki sport motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right turn, resulting in him leaving the roadway and striking a tree, state police say. They also say that speed appears to be a contributing factor.
Mr. Skowron was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to Carthage Area Hospital before being transferred to Upstate in Syracuse, according to a news release from state police.
Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville said Thursday that a helicopter was originally called, but canceled due to a longer estimated time of arrival. Chief Pomerville said the helicopter hit heavy headwind that resulted in the delay. The fire chief said after hearing of the delay, Carthage Rescue Squad decided to take the patient to Carthage Area Hospital.
State police responded to the scene with Great Bend Fire Department, Deferiet First Responders and Carthage Rescue Squad.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.
