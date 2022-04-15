FELTS MILLS — A sewing business is a total loss after it caught fire early on Friday.
At around 1:17 a.m., the Felts Mills Fire Department responded to Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters on State Route 3. Fire Chief Guy Manor said the rear of the building was fully-engulfed in flames by the time they got there. There was no one inside at the time.
The cause is unknown as of Friday morning.
Felts Mills fire was assisted by the Rutland Fire Department, Deferiet Fire Department, Fort Drum Fire Department and Black River fire and ambulance. No injuries were reported.
Chief Manor said the business was a total loss.
