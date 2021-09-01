LOWVILLE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved grant requests for four north country fire departments.
The largest award, $145,511, was given to the West Leyden Fire Company in Lewis County.
Chief Jeffrey Nellenback, who applied for the grant in January, said the funds are designated for a number of the breathing apparatus required to fight fires inside structures and the compressor needed to refill those oxygen tanks as well as eight sets of “turnout gear.”
Other recipients included $20,571 for the Richville Volunteer Fire Department in St. Lawrence County and the Deferiet and Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Departments in Jefferson County which received $42,952 and $47,569, respectively.
FEMA’s grant decisions were announced by U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a press release.
“I am proud to work to ensure these frontline workers have the funding they need to effectively protect our communities and are equipped to keep themselves safe,” Ms. Stefanik said in the release.
