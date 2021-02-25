WATERTOWN — The final bid for the city fire department rescue truck came in at $25,900 on Thursday night.
Someone listed on the auction website as “Scott8240” was the highest bid. Bids closed shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
As of Thursday night, the Times had not identified the highest bidder for the city fire department’s 2005 American LaFrance series heavy rescue truck. Scott8240 outbid a $25,800 bid from “Quadk.”
The two highest bidders went through a bidding war in the final moments of the auction.
The rescue truck was listed on Auctions International’s website. Since it went up for auction on Feb. 10, 149 bidders submitted bids on the online auction house.
Last month, City Council decided to sell the truck after taking it off the road permanently amid a debate to stop emergency medical calls altogether.
Fire Chief Matthew Timerman estimated the city could get $25,000 or $35,000 for the vehicle once the auction ended. Bidding started at $25 and increased by $100 increments.
“I really don’t know what the market is for a used rescue truck,” he said. “It’s really a wild guess.”
Before the listing, firefighters dismantled the radio, an intercom system and other equipment to get ready to auction it off while it sat mothballed in the Massey Street fire station.
The rescue vehicle was purchased in 2005 and clocked 12,733 hours of usage and 84,977 miles driven on city streets. It went on about 2,600 calls a year during the past three years.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council agreed to hold off making a decision about stopping all EMS calls until it puts together a plan for the service by Jan. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.