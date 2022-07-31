CLAYTON — More than 150 people witnessed the opening of the final piece of trail-line that connects the village of Clayton all the way to LaFargeville.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust unveiled its Rivergate Trail Community Connection Project in front of a large crowd Saturday morning. It was the final section of 7 miles of trail that connects the two communities. The portion of trail on Saturday is along the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve, which has about 141 acres of mixed habitat, trees, shrubs, creeks and mature forests. The trail head is on East Line Road and starts with a bridge that used to be a railroad trestle but was transformed for the project and now has a viewing platform.

