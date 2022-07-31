CLAYTON — More than 150 people witnessed the opening of the final piece of trail-line that connects the village of Clayton all the way to LaFargeville.
The Thousand Islands Land Trust unveiled its Rivergate Trail Community Connection Project in front of a large crowd Saturday morning. It was the final section of 7 miles of trail that connects the two communities. The portion of trail on Saturday is along the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve, which has about 141 acres of mixed habitat, trees, shrubs, creeks and mature forests. The trail head is on East Line Road and starts with a bridge that used to be a railroad trestle but was transformed for the project and now has a viewing platform.
TILT began raising money for the project in 2020, and more than $865,000 was raised by more than 250 donors and their families to create the final piece and to preserve the history of what used to be a railroad community.
“You guys made this happen,” said Jake R. Tibbles, TILT executive director. “You gave us the courage to be able to plow forward.”
The new section was essentially the missing middle puzzle piece of the hike from the Clayton Rivergate Trail, which starts on Route 12, to LaFargeville.
“There is so much that is happening in our great little community of Clayton,” Mr. Tibbles said. “This is a momentous occasion for TILT, but it is also yet another milestone for the town of Clayton.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.