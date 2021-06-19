WATERTOWN — Until recently, the hundreds of campaign lawn signs that dot the city were the only obvious evidence that 10 candidates are running for City Council in Tuesday’s primary.
It was an otherwise quiet primary season until Robert T. Schorr came out of the blue to claim last week that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith planned to close a fire station and lay off 15 firefighters, which the mayor adamantly denied.
But Mr. Schorr said Friday that he didn’t bring up the rumor to get attention because so many candidates were running for council in the primary. He also doesn’t regret bringing up the issue.
He pointed out that the city and the firefighters continue a contract dispute that he insists should have been resolved a long time ago.
“Put this to bed and move on,” he said.
Mr. Schorr is running against six candidates for a four-year seat on council. The four candidates who get the most votes in Tuesday’s primary will go to the general election in November. Two candidates will be elected.
In a separate race, three candidates are facing each other for a seat to fill the remaining term that was left when former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia resigned in January.
With so many candidates running in the primary, however, the two races haven’t provided many sparks other than what Mr. Schorr said about the mayor and the fire department.
The discussion has mainly centered around criticism of the current administration, other fire department issues, whether the city should operate three pools in the summer — some of the same issues that have come up in previous elections.
Getting the vote out and wrapping up going door-to-door will be their big push until polls open on Tuesday, they said. They’re also doing media interviews to get their views known on the issues until then.
Incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero, who’s seeking a second four-year term, plans to contact her supporters.
“Every vote counts,” she said, recalling how the mayor’s primary ended up in a tie two years ago.
Aaron Clemons said he’s handed out more than 2,500 palm cards with campaign literature since he announced his candidacy for a four-year seat.
He’ll hand out more while he continues going door-to-door.
Cliff Olney, who has run unsuccessful campaigns for mayor and council, missed not attending a meet-the-candidates night, which wasn’t held because of the pandemic.
Early voting started last week and ends at 2 p.m. Sunday.
There are 404 absentee ballots that were distributed for the council race, with 150 returned as of Friday.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Candidate Benjamin Shoen didn’t return numerous phone calls for interviews for this story.
