Fine Forgiveness at Carthage Free Library

CARTHAGE — November is fine forgiveness month at Carthage Free Library. All month, for every item of canned or packaged goods brought in, the library will take $2 off fines and late fees owed. All food items will be donated to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry.
Donations will be accepted at the library, located at 411 Budd St., during hours of operation, from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and fromnoon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
