ADAMS — “Upset and disgusted,” were just some of the feelings that were felt by FineLine Constructors employees after hearing that Kaleb D. Stevens lied about his son’s death to receive monetary donations in August, according to Danielle M. Phelps, administrative assistant for FineLine Constructors.
“We never thought anyone would ever use their child for an excuse to steal money,” she said.
Mr. Stevens, 30, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, both felonies. He was issued the same two charges when he was arrested on Oct. 9.
Ms. Phelps said Mr. Stevens’ story started back in May, when he said that his child was terminally ill with cancer. She said that Mr. Stevens would say he was going back and forth to the hospital, which resulted in him missing work and he would consistently say that his son was getting worse.
State police said that on Aug. 4, Mr. Stevens began telling co-workers and bosses that his son had died.
“He would have breakdowns at work, so we would send him home,” Ms. Phelps said.
Ms. Phelps said that on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Mr. Stevens would say he was going to therapy. She said it is now thought that Mr. Stevens was going to his other job.
A picture of a box with what appeared to be ashes was sent to the owner of the business, Ms. Phelps said.
“There was just a lot of storytelling the whole time. (It was) very elaborate,” she said.
Ms. Phelps said that they received word that the child was alive when Mr. Stevens was arrested last month, and someone at FineLine Constructors found the story and saw Mr. Stevens’ name. They then went to police and provided more information, which was released in a state police update on the new charges Tuesday.
An estimated $1,500 in cash was given to Mr. Stevens, and around $1,400 was donated to the GoFundMe that was set up by the company, according to Ms. Phelps. State police say that Mr. Stevens also received 32.5 hours of bereavement pay that ended up totaling $510.
She said that they were told that police would try to get them their money back, but that’s not their main concern.
“As far as I know, everyone who did donate money would rather just see him serve time in jail,” she said. “Money isn’t a concern at this point, we just want him to pay for what he did.”
Ms. Phelps said that “everyone has tried reaching out to him” to try and see what was going on after his arrest, but received no response.
“He’s ignored all the texts, all the phone calls,” she said.
Ms. Phelps said she also has not spoken to any members of Mr. Stevens’ family.
According to Ms. Phelps, Mr. Stevens no longer works for FineLine Constructors.
Mr. Stevens declined to comment further on Wednesday.
“We just rather him pay by going to jail, probation, whatever they can do because I mean, two separate instances he’s scammed people out of money for his child’s fake death,” Ms. Phelps said.
