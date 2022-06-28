CHAMPION — A primary election site had to be moved on Tuesday after the fire station hosting it caught on fire.
Amanda McCracken and Denise Powis, two of the volunteer poll inspectors at the West Carthage Fire Department Station 2 in Champion, heard an alarm go off shortly after noon. They thought the fire department was being toned out on a call — until they saw the smoke.
“Then we just got right out of there,” Ms. Powis said
It appears a fire broke out in the ceiling of the fire station, said Peter Crump Jr., West Carthage fire chief. One person who was a retired firefighter was voting at the time, and he and the volunteers were able to get out safely.
Chief Crump said there was a working fire when he arrived, but they were able to evacuate their fire trucks safely and extinguish the flames.
The vote counter was then removed, undamaged. Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner of the Jefferson County Board of Elections, arrived on scene shortly afterward and began moving all of the voting equipment outside. Ms. McCracken and Ms. Powis set up their table and tablets, and one person voted outside. It was ultimately decided to move the site to the Champion Highway Department across the street, though the volunteers were prepared to work the rest of the election outside.
“I’m totally willing to do it,” Ms. McCracken said before they decided to move the site.
Brian Peck, Champion town supervisor, also arrived to facilitate the site move.
“I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” he said about the volunteers’ commitment. “We wanted to make sure we could find an alternative. The weather can change quickly here in the north country. We’re all working together.”
Chief Crump said they were assisted at the scene by departments from Rutland, Fort Drum and Carthage.
“I want to give a special thanks to our own people but our responding mutual aid for coming to help us save our station,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
