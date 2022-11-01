WATERTOWN — City firefighters responded to a small fire Tuesday night at the Savory Downtown at 300 Washington St.
A city fire official on the scene said that when firefighters arrived, the ladder truck and Engine One found smoke in the back room.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — City firefighters responded to a small fire Tuesday night at the Savory Downtown at 300 Washington St.
A city fire official on the scene said that when firefighters arrived, the ladder truck and Engine One found smoke in the back room.
A piece of plywood behind a couple of electrical panel boxes was burning and a dry-chemical extinguisher extinguished the fire.
There was minimal damage reported to the building.
It is unclear if the restaurant will need to be closed tempoprarily.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.
City fire, with assistance from Watertown police and the front desk clerk, evacuated people from the building, including guests staying at the Best Western. Guests have since returned to the building.
No injuries were reported.
City firefighters and police responded with Guilfoyle Ambulance, city code enforcement and National Grid.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.