WATERTOWN — A fire broke out inside a home at 216 Farwell St. on Monday afternoon.
City of Watertown Fire Chief Chris Hayman said the damage from the fire was confined to the attic, however there is water damage throughout the first and second floors of the building.
Traffic was shut down on Farwell and Addison streets as fire officials worked to clear the scene.
There were no injuries to report.
According to a press release from the City of Watertown Fire Department, the damage to the attic is “extensive.”
All City of Watertown Fire units responded along with Fort Drum Fire Department RIT Team, Guilfoyle Ambulance, City Codes, and National Grid.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
