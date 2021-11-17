WEST CARTHAGE — A small fire broke out inside a barn in West Carthage Wednesday afternoon.
According to the West Carthage Fire Department, hay caught fire inside the barn. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The building itself was saved, with minimal damage reported.
All of the animals were safely removed, and no injuries were reported.
