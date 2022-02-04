WATERTOWN — A portion of South Meadow and Stone streets in Watertown was shut down after a fire broke out in the second floor of a duplex at 429 Stone St. on Friday afternoon. There where no injuries were reported.
City of Watertown Battalion Chief Andrew Denney said firefighters went into the occupied side of the duplex, and when they went up the stairs they “found a good amount of smoke and fire.”
Chief Denney then said that one line knocked the fire down, then the next line backed up the first line.
“Then after that it’s just a matter of gaining access to the attic, making sure that everything is out, and clear the smoke,” Chief Denney said.
Homeowner James Heise, who bought the property about a year ago said the fire was in one room and had spread to the hallway, and was spreading to the bathroom at the time Mr. Heise was leaving the residence.
At the time of the fire, there were three occupants in the house: Mr. Heise, and two children ages 11 and 13, who were all able to escape. Chief Denney said when the fire department got to the scene, they noticed a cat on the front porch, which also escaped from the burning structure and ran away.
There was minimal damage reported to the other half of the duplex, which was unoccupied. Chief Denney said they had to “cut into some of the walls, and get up in the attic.”
Mr. Heise said that 431 Stone St. was condemned and he said the main issue with the other half of the duplex is a furnace that does not work.
Chief Denney said that 429 Stone St. will not be livable right now, but the house was not destroyed, and will become livable after repairs are made.
City of Watertown Fire Department responded to the scene along with mutual aid from Fort Drum Fire Department.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.