LAFARGEVILLE — John Piper was a collector for years, and now he’s searching through rubble for any coins, radios or sewing machines he can salvage after his home since the 1960s burned to the ground earlier this week.
Mr. Piper, 69, was out celebrating New Year’s Eve at a bar with his brother, Scott, and girlfriend, Barb Frederick. They were playing pool for hours. Mr. Piper loves the game — he has his own sticks, he plays three times a week, and he nearly bought a nine-foot table a few weeks ago to put in his house.
At around 12:30 a.m., the three got in a truck and headed back to his house on Carter Street Road, stopping to get milk on the way. After Scott dropped them off, Ms. Frederick went to their bedroom to put away her pocketbook, while Mr. Piper hanged his coat up and went to check the wood stove.
Something was glowing in the dining room wall. It looked like a flash, so Mr. Piper went to the kitchen to get water. What was meant to suppress the glow, fueled it.
“When I hit that with water, fire shot out at me,” Mr. Piper said. “I mean, coming right at me.”
Mr. Piper gathered himself and watched as smoke rose to the ceiling and came crashing down in roughly 15 seconds.
“I started coughing as soon as it was up in the air,” he said. “It just fills up so fast coming down, so if you didn’t get out fast, you weren’t getting out.”
Ms. Frederick was still in the bedroom. By the time Mr. Piper retreated to the kitchen, there was no visibility in the house. But he could hear her voice.
“When that fire took off like it did, I hollered ‘get out’ to Barb,” Mr. Piper said.
Mr. Piper has been known to have a strong memory, especially when it relates to numbers. He almost bought that pool table on Dec. 30. He knows Jan. 1 was he and Barb’s 32nd anniversary together. He remembers the last time his truck broke down — Jan. 8, 2018. He knows his house was built in 1846, and that his family moved there in 1964 when he was 14 years old.
The night he stood outside with Barb and waited for fire crews to respond, Mr. Piper said it wasn’t two minutes before the house was fully engulfed. As they stood there, Mr. Piper said he was concerned about their cats. They have at least a dozen, some that live inside and some that don’t. There wasn’t much he could do besides leave the front door open. He considers himself a dog man, but cats have really grown on him, thanks to Ms. Frederick’s love for them.
Two days after the fire, Mr. Piper and Ms. Frederick were back at their house, searching through what was left of a destroyed home. He set up a temporary shelter for the cats that survived, and he had already placed bowls of food outside.
The house was reduced to its foundation. As of Friday, crews had already returned a half-dozen times to dump more water on rekindling embers. One subsequent response came after a 50-year-old tree in the front yard caught on fire.
“It’s just a big loss,” he said.
It hurts.
“At least I think it does,” Mr. Piper said. “I try not to think about it.”
Fact is, he hasn’t had much time to mourn the loss of a house he had lived in for over 50 years. He has to focus on clean up, finding a place to live, contacting the Red Cross for possible assistance and finding his cats. He actually paid taxes on the house Friday morning.
“They ought to go down, right?” he said with a laugh.
Over the years, Mr. Piper has collected a number of items. He had 17 sewing machines in the house, 11 shortwave radios and thousands of dollars worth of coins from the 1800s. He collected guns, too. There were nine in the house, including some he had never fired, like a 1968 .22-caliber semi-automatic, a model 870 shotgun and a .30-06 Remington rifle.
“Every time I think I come up with another collection I lost,” Mr. Piper said as he looked at the property. “Ain’t much you can do about it though.”
He’s staying with his brother for now. Mr. Piper has received many offers for places to rent, and he might do that for a while. But he knows where he’s going to end up.
“Oh yeah. I’ll clean this up,” he said. “I’m going to live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.