ADAMS — Lee D. Berry could see the smoke for miles as he approached his burning lumber yard yet again Tuesday afternoon.
Fire departments south of Watertown in Jefferson County were dispatched to Berry Brothers Lumber Co. on Route 11 after it caught fire in a major way for the fourth time since Mr. Berry took over with his brother in 1982.
He said he’s shocked that it’s happened so much, but he knows just how flammable the material they work with is. By grinding various materials, the company manufactures animal bedding for nearly 30 dairy farmers.
There was one employee working when the fire started at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He told Mr. Berry that an explosion of some sort occurred in one of the grinders, but that isn’t confirmed.
Mr. Berry said various fire departments arrived immediately.
“We have the best volunteer fire department in the whole United States,” Mr. Berry said.
Machinery is destroyed, but he said he wouldn’t be surprised if the lumber yard is back to grinding material for their customers by the end of the week.
“Our farmers are like our family,” said Mr. Berry’s wife, Sue. “They depend on us. If they call tonight that load is there tomorrow. We are entwined with their workforce.”
The company suffered a major fire in 2013, which destroyed two grinders and a dryer with an estimated worth of about $100,000. Again in 2008, a fire destroyed their building and caused “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of damage to machinery.
Robert Simpson, a spokesperson for the Adams fire department, said he’s responded to the bedding manufacturer more than a half-dozen times in his career.
“That’s just because of the nature of the operation,” he said.
Mostly it’s in the middle of the night, when the grounded, mulch-like material heats up after the employees go home.
“Some of this debris has nails in it and when it goes through the grinder it makes a spark,” Mr. Simpson said.
The operation has its precautions, not the least of which is a sprinkler system that sprays the debris down while it’s been processed. He could only speculate as to why the fire happened in the middle of the day, saying it likely had to have been something that burns quicker.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders had Route 11 closed as they searched for hot spots throughout the mulch-like material.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire Tuesday.
Mr. Berry added: “Machinery, that’s replaceable. People are not.”
