WATERTOWN — City firefighters are on scene of an apparent fire at the Best Western Watertown Fort Drum hotel, 300 Washington St.
Smoke was visible outside the hotel.
Two hotel guests who were standing outside the building said they were evacuated.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
