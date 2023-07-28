CHAUMONT — The fire at a solar farm in Chaumont was still burning Friday afternoon and local fire departments were still on the scene of the blaze throughout the day.
In a prepared statement made Friday, Convergent Energy and Power, which owns the battery-storage units that were burning, said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“We appreciate the patience of the people who have been affected by this situation, and we apologize to them for the disruption it is causing,” the statement says. “We are also grateful for the efforts of the town and county official emergency services who have worked hard to keep the situation under control.”
Local leaders and elected officials were on scene at the County Route 179 solar farm Friday afternoon to figure out next steps.
One of those next steps includes postponing the upcoming Community Days that were scheduled to take place this weekend in the town of Lyme.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, was on the scene and said he felt it was important to come out to ensure that resources are available from the state.
“We really have to look at this going forward,” he said. “We have to look at these projects going forward in terms of public safety.”
The wind is expected to shift on Saturday, potentially resulting in the smoke moving toward a more populated area.
Gray said he spoke to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Thursday night and said that it is their duty to look at public safety with energy projects. He said she shared Gray’s concerns and was “amicable.”
“We have to look at these battery-storage operations,” he said. “Renewable energy is one thing, it’s the battery-storage operations that come into play here. We knew this would be a safety concern, and this is the first time that our firefighters have had to address one of these issues. They’re doing an outstanding job.”
He added that the firefighters are going to get “exhausted,” which makes it even more important to figure out how the state can mitigate these risks.
Gray said he will work on determining what kind of mitigating legislation can be written.
“I will certainly work with the governor in that regard,” he said.
A task force has been brought up by Hochul to study situations like this, Gray said.
“Policy will need to be addressed going forward,” he said.
Gray said that they will “do everything we can to make sure these firefighters have assistance from other departments.”
He added that this problem isn’t just a town of Lyme or village of Chaumont problem.
“This could happen in anybody’s community that has any one of these projects and has lithium storage,” he said. “For an event that’s going to last days, everybody has to step up and provide service to these folks … This is not a Chaumont problem, this is not a town of Lyme problem, this is a countywide problem, and it’s a statewide issue that has to be dealt with.”
Canton is one the few municipalities in the north country that has a law regarding battery storage. Attorney William M. Buchan, Constantia, who prepared Canton’s law, said in an email that battery storage facilities are regulated under the Energy Conservation Construction Code found in Article 11 of state Energy Law, as well as under the Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code found in Article 28 of state Executive Law. The National Electrical Code and ANSI standards also apply and Underwriters Laboratory sets standards for such facilities as well, he said.
While larger storage facilities — greater than 25 megawatts is considered a major power plant — are subject to state Office of Renewable Energy Siting regulations, as well as local laws, smaller facilities are typically regulated by local law, such as through a zoning ordinance, as in Canton’s case.
“I encourage my local government clients to consider passing a local law like the town of Canton has done and to do so before a major power plant is proposed,” Buchan said.
The Jefferson County Planning Department does not maintain an inventory of battery storage sites, according to director Michael J. Bourcy. While the county has reviewed some solar projects that include a battery storage component, not all solar projects include energy storage, he said.
Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski at 2 p.m. Friday said that firefighting crews were “exhausted.”
Fighting a lithium-ion battery fire is “a beast of their own.”
“You just can’t control it,” he said.
Fire crews haven’t had much of a break since they were initially dispatched. They were dispatched around 1 p.m. Thursday and were on scene until midnight. Representatives from Convergent were on the scene monitoring the fire and making sure it didn’t get out of hand, but a passerby noticed the fire around 4 a.m. and called 911.
Crews have basically been on the scene since that time.
Crews were able to leave at midnight because they had maintained temperatures at the scene for two hours.
Lipczynski said the department had walkthroughs of the site and received some information about its components.
“I’m hoping after this incident there would be a whole lot more training down the line for us,” he said. “We need the training, we do.”
Hochul announced a new interagency fire safety working group aimed at ensuring the safety and security of energy storage systems across the state following fire incidents in Jefferson, Orange and Suffolk counties this summer.
“Following multiple fire safety incidents across New York, I’ve directed State agencies to immediately form the Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group to mobilize the personnel and resources necessary to keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said in a statement. “The Working Group will collaborate with first responders and local leaders to identify best practices, address potential risks to public safety, and ensure energy storage sites across New York are safe and effective.”
Friday afternoon, the fire chief said crews were putting water down near the fire in order to keep converters and transformers cooled down, keeping oils inside cool. The water also dissipates some of the smoke coming off the batteries.
Pops could be heard at the scene Thursday, and Lipczynski said that was from batteries “off-gassing.”
It is unclear how long the fire could burn; Lipczynski said fire crews have been advised it could be out in another 24 to 48 hours, or another five to seven days.
“We’re at the mercy of the batteries,” he said.
Once temperatures maintain and there aren’t major flare-ups, the department will start sending crews home to rest.
Drones were flying around as eyes in the sky. Some of the drones also have thermal imaging to give the fire department an update on temperatures.
The air quality has been fine, and the shelter-in-place issued for a few hours Thursday a proactive move, Lipczynski said. He said the likelihood of another shelter-in-place is “very, very low.”
The Lyme Performing Arts Council’s BBQ & Blues event scheduled for Sunday at the fire hall has been postponed. LPAC expects to reschedule the event. Lipczynski said the fire department may still sell just the chicken prepared for the barbecue. He said to pay attention to the department’s Facebook page for further announcements.
Food from the Blue Heron restaurant in Chaumont was brought to the fire scene for the crews and was purchased by Convergent.
Lyme Town Supervisor Terry Countryman said that there are no immediate health or safety concerns.
He said there are zero toxic byproducts in the air in the area and there is no indication of groundwater contamination or runoff contamination posing health risks.
The Department of Environmental Conservation said in a prepared statement that it is committed to ensuring the protection of public safety, public health and the environment by overseeing the facilities that are involved in the transport and disposal of lithium-ion batteries.
“When properly managed according to DEC laws and regulations and other standards available for the industry to follow, the appropriate use, transport, and disposal of these batteries will continue to play an important role in the state’s energy storage and greenhouse gas reduction efforts,” the DEC said.
Managing editor Brian Kelly and St. Lawrence County editor Tom Graser contributed to this report.
