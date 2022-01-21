BROWNVILLE — The Neenah Paper mill on Bridge Street caught fire Friday morning, causing the plant to become inoperable.
Ryan McIntosh, the chief of the town of Brownville Fire Department, said he could see flames coming from the roof the paper mill when he got there at around 5 a.m.
It wasn’t until five hours later — in temperatures reaching at least 15 below zero — when he and his firefighters, along with firefighters from Dexter, town of Watertown and Glen Park, were able to pack up and leave the mill.
“They’re all right,” Chief McIntosh said of the first responders. “They’re just tired, cold and hungry.”
The chief said the fire started in what’s called the doghouse within the mill, which is a small area above the dryers. It burned for hours due to the composition of the roofing material, requiring crews to cut through the roof to get to the flames.
Chief McIntosh said the mill wouldn’t be operable for a while and that officials with the company will monitoring the building.
A cause is still under investigation.
A statement from a Neenah spokesperson said that all employees were evacuated when the fire started and that there were no injuries.
“Neenah will continue to coordinate with the local fire department and local officials to ensure the safety of our employees and the community,” the statement reads.
