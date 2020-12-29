THERESA — The village Fire Department led an aggressive attack on a single-wide trailer that was on fire early Tuesday morning.
Jon Frederick, the village firefighter in charge of the scene, said his department responded to the single-wide trailer at 34284 Route 37 shortly after 3 a.m. for a reported structure fire.
There was heavy fire coming from one of the front windows when they arrived, and, since no one was home at the time, they used tools to breach the front door and execute an aggressive attack on the blaze.
Mr. Frederick said a firefighter was injured when he was bit on the hand by a dog at the scene. He was later treated at the scene.
“You can’t make this stuff up,” he said. “Some days it’s just how all this transpires.”
He said the aggressive attack, assisted by departments in Evans Mills, Clayton, LaFargeville, Pamelia, Philadelphia and Smithville, led to a quick knock-down of the fire.
“The guys really worked their butts off,” Mr. Frederick said. “We didn’t lose any ground even though the fire was pretty far along.”
The cause and room of origin is still under investigation, he said.
“This was a full-on offensive attack,” Mr. Frederick said. “We’re not going to stand back and let it come to us. We wanted to stop it in its tracks and that’s exactly what we did.”
