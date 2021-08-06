WATERTOWN — City fire crews are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant home on Arsenal Street on Thursday night.
Battalion Chief Christopher Hayman said firefighters arrived at 718 Arsenal St. at about 11 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the one-story, single-family dwelling. Companies conducted a search for any victims in what he described as “zero visibility smoke conditions.” No one was found.
He said, simultaneously, companies advanced attack hose lines into the building and confined the fire to the rear portion of the structure.
Ventilation was hampered due to boarded up windows and doors. Damage was limited to the rear section of the building with smoke and heat damage throughout.
The battalion chief said Friday that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
City fire crews were assisted at the scene by Fort Drum Fire Department, which provided a Rapid Intervention Team, city police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and the city’s Codes Department. The building was condemned by the department.
City property records show the home is owned by Alan Russo, Punta Gorda, Fla.
