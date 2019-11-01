WATERTOWN — The city Fire Department’s vehicle woes continue with its heavy rescue truck having to be towed from a storm-related call Friday morning.
Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said that the rescue truck was at a call for a limb down at West Lynde and Mill streets at about 10:50 a.m. when the vehicle didn’t start.
“The scene was cleared and we were about to go, but it would not go into gear,” he said.
A city Department of Public Works mechanic was called to the scene, and tried to fix it, but the vehicle had to be towed to the DPW garage, he said.
They suspect it’s a transmission problem, he said.
The problem with the heavy rescue truck comes at the same time when the fire department’s two ladder trucks are having mechanical issues.
Twice this week, the 1986 ladder truck’s engine would not start. The truck’s battery has to be charged for it to start, the chief said.
Meanwhile, the 2004 Pierce ladder truck remains out of commission. It is now in Syracuse for some major repairs and annual maintenance.
Fire officials have said that truck has so many issues and could cost as much as $800,000 to fix that a new one, at a cost of $1.3 million might have to be purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.