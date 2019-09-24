LAFARGEVILLE — A long-abandoned home near the intersection of Whiskey Street and Orleans Cemetery Road burned to the ground Monday night as firefighters watched, unable to save the structure as the fire raged.
Wade Ingalls, chief of the LaFargeville Fire Department, said the home, which had been abandoned for about 20 years, was engulfed in flames and “pretty much on the ground” by the time firefighters from his department, Fishers Landing, Clayton, Theresa and Plessis arrived between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Crews could do no more than monitor the blaze as it burned out, he said, particularly because it ignited from the cellar, which had been blocked by the rubble.
The cause of the fired has not been determined, but when asked whether there were any signs of suspicious activity, Mr. Ingalls said “there was no power to the place, and like I said, it’s been abandoned for years.”
