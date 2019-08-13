SACKETS HARBOR — A fast-moving fire destroyed The Anchor bar and grill in downtown Sackets Harbor late Monday night, witnesses said.
Several local fire companies converged on the scene after the blaze was reported about 11:30 p.m. Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the establishment at 210 West Main St. Crowds gathered to watch the blaze and firefighting efforts.
No injuries were reported.
Ladder trucks fought the blaze from the front and back of the restaurant, making sure the fire did not spread to adjacent buildings.
The restaurant was closed at the time the blaze was first reported, a witness said.
Crews had largely knocked down the flames by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Large plumes of gray smoke could be seen coming from the building.
The Anchor serves pizza, wings and American and Italian cuisine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.