ALEXANDRIA BAY — A fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in the town of Alexandria Bay.
Plessis Fire Chief Mike Hunter said the cause of the fire is not yet known and there were no serious injuries to report.
Mr. Hunter said there was a tin roof that came down, requiring an excavator.
“We didn’t get back in service until, it was close to 9 in the morning,” he said. “We had to bring in an excavator because the tin roof came down and so we had to bring in an excavator to move some of the beams, move some of the tin ... We pulled a lot of that stuff off and we got all these hot spots to try to extinguish everything that we could so we didn’t get called back for a rekindle.”
The chief said the barn was “almost to the ground” before the fire department was able to arrive.
There were no injuries to livestock as it didn’t appear livestock lived in the barn, he added.
The only affected building was the barn.
