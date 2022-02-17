ANTWERP — A barn is a total loss after it was engulfed in flames Thursday morning near the center of the village.
Shortly after 9 a.m., fire departments from Antwerp, Oxbow and Philadelphia were sent to Depot Street right next to downtown for the barn engulfed in flames. It was located behind a house and in the middle of a residential area with streets on both sides and structures close by.
“The house was definitely in danger,” said Jeff Sands, assistant fire chief with Antwerp. “The garage on the neighboring property was in danger. But we got a good, quick hit on it.”
It was unclear where the owners of the house were at the time. There were no reported injuries and no one was inside the barn at the time of the fire. Chief Sands said it was used in part to store personal items.
A county investigator was on scene working to determine a cause and origin. Indian River Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
