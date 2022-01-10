ALEXANDRIA BAY — A garage and an efficiency apartment which had been added on to it were both destroyed in a Sunday evening fire in the town of Alexandria.
The Alexandria Bay Fire Department, which would be assisted at the scene by fire crews from Redwood, Plessis and Clayton, received the call at 6:30 p.m., originating from Taylor Road.
“The person that was living in the apartment out in back of the garage stated that a car was on fire,” Second Assistant Alexandria Bay Fire Chief Walter Dingman said on Monday.
The assistant chief described the scene when he and other firefighters arrived: “You couldn’t see the car. It was all heavy smoke. The whole building was engulfed at that time. There were patches of wind that would clear it out and you could tell the car was gone.”
Meanwhile, another building, about 10 feet away from the garage complex, was in danger of catching fire. Firefighters prevented the spread.
“I don’t know where it started — the building or the car,” Mr. Dingman said. “The way the wind was going, if the garage started, it would have caught the car on fire quick. The car was like five feet from the garage.”
The garage and the car were destroyed. Mr. Dingman didn’t know the make of the vehicle, other than it was a small four-door sedan. Afterward, “it was indistinguishable,” he said.
A pickup truck was parked alongside the sedan. “The whole driver’s side of that was pretty much scorched black,” Mr. Dingman said. However, it started up and was driven away from the scene after the fire.
Mr. Dingman said the property is owned by John Lingenfelter. The tenant of the garage apartment, he said, was Mark Calhoun, who witnessed the fire-fighting scene from a neighbor’s deck.
“He kept wanting to get in there once we knocked it down and take a look to see what he could salvage, but there wasn’t anything to salvage,” Mr. Dingman said.
Mr. Dingman said he was told that Mr. Calhoun had recently moved into the small garage apartment.
“He put a bunch of tools and stuff in the garage,” he said. “The whole thing was lost.”
Temperatures dropped as firefighters battled the blaze. At their request, the town of Alexandria sent a truck to sand the roads around the scene to make it less slippery for crews. National Grid was also called and shut off power to the building.
