MANNSVILLE — Fire destroyed a barn Thursday evening on Route 193 in the town of Ellisburg.
Nobody was injured, but a few calves are believed to have died in the blaze, Ellisburg Fire Chief Peter LaRusso said.
The report of a fully involved structure at 10480 Route 193 came in to Jefferson County emergency dispatchers shortly after 5 p.m. At least a dozen fire departments responded and remained at the scene as of 8 p.m.
The chief said that the barn was used to store hay, although several calves were kept in huts in front of the barn and other cows were outside the barn. Reports at the scene indicated that several people helped move animals away from the barn area.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Fire investigators were at the scene Thursday night.
