BROWNVILLE — A seasonal home on Pillar Point is a total loss after an early morning fire over the weekend.
Town of Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said crews were dispatched to 1737 Fire Road shortly before 7 a.m.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 4:10 pm
BROWNVILLE — A seasonal home on Pillar Point is a total loss after an early morning fire over the weekend.
Town of Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said crews were dispatched to 1737 Fire Road shortly before 7 a.m.
When fire officials arrived on scene, they found the cottage fully involved with fire and within 20 feet of the neighboring structure.
It was still standing when the fire chief got on scene, but that changed quickly after the first truck got on scene and the building collapsed by itself.
“Those guys went to work pretty quickly and put some water on it,” he said.
The fire did not spread to any nearby residences.
No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.
The fire chief said the last time the owners were at the residence was in March.
Chief McIntosh said fire investigators believe the fire was electrical in nature.
He said the department was able to get water from Sherwin’s Bay as well as filling from a new water line that was put in.
“We were able to get a good test of what those could handle,” he said. “No issues filling a tanker, so those are good resources that we’ll have in the future out there now that we know how to use them.”
Town of Brownville, Glen Park, Chaumont and Three Mile Bay fire departments responded along with Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Jefferson County fire investigators and National Grid.
Staff Writer
