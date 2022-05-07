MURRAY ISLE — No injuries were reported after a summer residence was engulfed in flames at 42794 Murray Isle on Saturday evening.
Clayton Fire Chief Joshua J. Reome said that when crews arrived on scene, they saw the two-story wooden structure fully engulfed in flames, threatening to spread to a cottage about 150 feet away. The home is situated on the south side of Murray, facing Grenell Island, both off the southwestern shore of Wellesley Island.
Chief Reome said 30-mph winds were blowing toward the other structure.
“We focused on the exposed, the unhurt building, rather than the fire building at that time, to prevent any other damages,” he said.
The fire was contained to just the first house, which Chief Reome credits to the quick response time.
“The quick response is really what saved the nearby exposures,” he said.
Spot fires were also put out on the island.
The homeowner was on site when the fire started.
According to Jefferson County property records, the home is owned by Gerald J. and Donna G. Schneeberger, of Clayton. The 5-bedroom home was built in 1912.
The home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but Chief Reome said it “appears to be accidental.”
Clayton Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Depauville, LaFargeville, fire boats from Alexandria Bay and Wellesley Island, and two fire boats from Leeds and the Thousand Islands, a Canadian township in Ontario.
To prevent fires, people should take note of their surroundings before lighting bonfires when the burn ban is lifted after May 14, Chief Reome said.
“Make sure the leaves from the fall, because they’re still around in piles, make sure they’re away from any fire pits,” he said. “Obviously the burn ban is on right now but when that is lifted, the leaves still could be there if they’re not taken care of. So just make sure any combustibles are away from the burning pits.”
