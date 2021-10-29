WATERTOWN — A truck caught fire on I-81 southbound near Exit 45 on Friday evening, which caused both lanes of traffic to be stopped for a brief period.
After the fire was extinguished, one lane of traffic was opened back up.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff VanBrocklin, the fire started underneath the hood of the truck before spreading to the rest of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not yet known late Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.