Truck fire halts traffic on I-81 near exit 45

The tires melted into the pavement on a truck that caught fire near Exit 45 on I-81 southbound on Friday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A truck caught fire on I-81 southbound near Exit 45 on Friday evening, which caused both lanes of traffic to be stopped for a brief period.

After the fire was extinguished, one lane of traffic was opened back up.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff VanBrocklin, the fire started underneath the hood of the truck before spreading to the rest of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not yet known late Friday.

A truck caught fire near Exit 45 on I-81 southbound on Friday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
