LAFARGEVILLE — No injuries were reported after an unoccupied farmhouse caught fire in LaFargeville Thursday afternoon.
LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said that when crews arrived at 23018 Honey Flats Road, they found the backside of an old farmhouse on fire with smoke coming out of the windows.
The building is an unoccupied house and no one was there at the time of the fire, the Chief Ingalls said.
The building is owned by Susan and Rory Davis, both of the same address as the structure fire, but Chief Ingalls said they live down the road.
The chief said the farmhouse was destroyed. No other buildings were damaged.
LaFargeville Fire Department responded with aid from Fishers Landing, Wellesley Island, Clayton, Depauville, Brownville, Theresa, Plessis, Alexandria Bay, Pamelia and Cape Vincent.
“Everything went pretty smooth actually, we kept everybody hydrated and kept an eye on everybody,” Chief Ingalls said.
The cause is under investigation.
