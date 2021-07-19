WATERTOWN — Cooking on a stove is being blamed for a fire that destroyed a townhouse in the Summit Wood apartment complex, off outer Washington Street in the city.
While the two-story unit at 2466 Alexandra Meadows was a charred mess, city firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in time of it spreading to adjacent apartments, Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley said.
A father, his son and two dogs escaped the fire unharmed.
Battalion Chief Wiley said he could see flames blowing out the back and headed for the eaves when was arriving to the scene. Firefighters on Engine 2 were the first on the scene and knocked most of it down, while Engine 3 fought it from spreading to the attic, he said.
“This apartment is shot. It’s a total loss for sure, not that it has to be torn down, but it’ll have to be all redone,” he said.
The father and son watched firefighters battle the blaze from across the street.
“Just a fire,” the unidentified father said, declining to comment any further.
The two adjacent apartments smelled a little bit like smoke “but other than that, we’re in good shape,” the battalion chief said.
He thinks the tenants in those two units will be able to return to their homes Monday night, depending on whether the city codes enforcement office agrees that they can, he said.
Battalion Chief Wiley said the fire was called in as starting on the stove and grew from there. National Grid was called in to cut off power to that unit.
