WATERTOWN — A family was displaced after their home in LeRay caught fire Wednesday afternoon, prompting officials to issue a reminder to the public: Clean out your dryers.
It appears lint build-up in a dryer is how the accidental fire started on Cherry Tree Drive. There was a family inside that noticed the fire and dialed 911.
Fire departments from Calcium, Black River and Fort Drum responded at about 5:45 p.m. and stayed on scene for roughly three hours, busting the flames and checking for hot spots. It appeared the fire was contained to the room of origin.
Joseph D. Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Office of Fire & Emergency Management, wanted to remind the public that lint is not removed entirely when the trap is cleaned. It can build-up in the coil flex hose attached to a unit, which can result in the dryer being unable to exhaust the air. This can create too much heat and catch the dryer on fire.
“It’s not just taking the lint out of the trap,” Mr. Plummer said. “It’s about making sure your entire exhaust system is clean.”
The family on Cherry Tree Drive was assisted by Red Cross after they were displaced, Mr. Plummer said.
It appears no one was injured.
