LORRAINE — A fire that engulfed an uninhabited house Saturday was rekindling Thursday morning, sending firefighters back to the scene to address hot spots.
Firefighters from Lorraine and Adams were called back to 22140 County Route 189 for the rekindling. Roughly seven departments were there Saturday afternoon when the structure first caught fire, suspectedly due to an electrical issue. There was power to the house, but no one was living there at the time.
Over time, hot spots underneath fire debris in the house rekindled and began smoking Thursday morning, sparking a passerby to call it in.
Crews spent about an hour going through the home and spraying any of those possible hot spots.
