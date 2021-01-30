CARTHAGE — By other standards, the chemical fire in a derelict Carthage mill would have been considered “small.”
The structure itself was not on fire and the fire was contained to the out building where it started without spreading to the attached significantly larger main structure with two massive metal water tanks on top.
But the unidentified cobalt-blue gelatinous liquid that sported the low flames on Jan. 19 at the old Island Paper Company mill on Tannery Island in the village was hot enough to be seen bubbling and boiling. It was hot enough trees near the brick building that had not been on fire were completely charred.
It was hot enough that part of the front edifice of the building collapsed, dumping bricks and mortar on the area firefighters and other first responders were using to access the building just hours before. It was hot enough a sample taken for analysis needed about 24 hours to cool, according to Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper.
On Thursday morning, after nine days of continuous air monitoring and tending the fire while it continued to burn because the burning chemical had not yet been identified so they could actively extinguish it, the Carthage Fire Department reached their basic goal: the fire was finally completely out.
“When we sat in our meeting [of all agencies involved with containing the fire and contaminants] and we were looking at a long range plan, the plan for the fire department was to make sure the fire was extinguished. We’ve been checking and checking and we’re confident that it’s out,” Mr. Draper said. “It’s in the hands of the right people that are going to do whatever has to be done, cleanup or whatever.”
That announcement had no finality for Mr. Draper because there are still more questions than answers surrounding the blaze.
Samples of the chemical that was on fire were taken by the state Department of Environmental Conversation representative assisting at the scene and were sent for processing as a “priority,” which meant, Mr. Draper was told, results would be back in two days.
That timeframe was extended first by one day, then by one more. Mr. Draper was informed they would have an answer on Monday or Tuesday. On Tuesday he was told the answer would come on Thursday.
He held the announcement that the fire was extinguished for as long as he could on Thursday, hoping he would be able to inform the community what caused the smelly blue smoke that blew through the village that did not set off air toxin sensors, but it never came.
On Friday afternoon, day 10 after the fire, DEC spokesperson Andrea Pedrick informed the Times via email that results from the chemical analysis had been returned from the private lab contracted to perform the work, but that no information would be released until the DEC team had gone through the report.
Mr. Draper was concerned residents would think he was withholding information or avoiding giving them the whole truth. Especially in this type of situation, he believes it’s important to provide the public as much information as possible.
“I really feel the public has a right to know what’s in there. And I really hope that the people demand that something is done with that [building],” the chief said, “In my opinion, that’s a very unsafe building and somebody is going to get hurt, whether it’s a firefighter or it’s kids getting over onto the island.”
There are many questions beyond the chemical once it is identified: How did the chemical come to form a pool on the floor of the building and how did it ignite? Did all of the chemical burn up or did it soak into the ground, get into the ground water or the river? Were the emissions of this particular chemical detectable by the air toxin sensors deployed the week of the fire?
In a 2014 Phase 1 Environmental Assessment prepared for Ampersand Energy Partners LLC, the company that purchased Tannery Island and operates the hydro plant that is also there, stated “a portion of a building” near the smoke stack was “reportedly sulfite storage.”
A drum on its side was found in the space with the chemical fire but it is unknown if that drum contained sulfite or any other chemical in recent times.
The assessment was done to meet state documentation requirements for “Landowner Liability Protection” under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.
In a previous assessment, the site was identified as “Hazardous Waste Generators/Transporters” because of about 2,200 pounds of “ignitable” solid waste that was the “spent rosin that was removed from the old foundations of the former papermaking facility.” Rosin is solid, usually pine, resin.
This waste issue was reportedly dealt with after the first assessments reference in the 2014 document.
The assessment did “not reveal ... significant environmental concerns.”
Now that the fire department has done all that it can, the investigation is now in the hands of the DEC.
“DEC’s investigation into what caused the fire and what burned during the incident is ongoing and the State will take all appropriate steps to investigate and address any potential contamination to ensure the protection of public health and the environment,” according to the agency’s formal written statement.
The agency will test the soil and groundwater both at the site and in the surrounding area and will make a decision about what will need to be done with the site based on the information under review from the chemical test results along with the ongoing investigation of the site.
Representatives of the agency did not provide a timeframe for the release of details on the chemical or other findings to the public.
Code Enforcement for the village condemned the Island Paper Company Mill site on Monday.
The Ampersand representative listed for the property could not be reached for comment in time for this article.
