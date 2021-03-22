WATERTOWN — Cleanup is underway at the house at 235 North Indiana Ave. after a Sunday night fire caused extensive damage to it and a neighboring home.
According to City Fire Chief Matthew Timerman, city fire crews received to the call at about 9:42 p.m. Sunday night.
Neighbors Tammy and Michael Kogut said they were home when they noticed the house next door was on fire.
“Somebody came and was pounding on our door, telling us to get out,” Mr. Kogut said Monday morning.
When he walked out of their front door, Mr. Kogut said they saw flames overtaking the rear of the house next door.
Mr. Timerman said that homeowners Nicholas and Lyndia Pistilli, as well as their son Elijah, had made it out of the burning structure safely before fire crews arrived.
He said much of the inside of the house was on fire when the city fire department arrived on scene, so firefighters focused mainly on cutting down the flames on the outside of the structure and protecting the Koguts home.
Mrs. Kogut said crews worked throughout the night to knock down the blaze and secure the building to ensure no flare-ups restarted the fire. Crews were on scene until about 3 a.m., she added.
Mr. Timerman said the Pistilli home sustained significant damage to its rear, second floor and attic.
On Monday morning, green asbestos siding could be seen poking out from underneath the melted vinyl siding at the Pistilli home. The roof on a section of the second floor had collapsed, and the entire interior was covered in a layer of black soot. The smell of burned wood still hung heavy in the air.
The Koguts house was spared from structural damage, although a portion of its siding nearest to the Pistilli house was completely melted away and most of their windows along that wall had cracked in the intense heat.
Mrs. Kogut said insulating board underneath the siding had kept their house safe.
“You can see the shine, it reflects the heat,” Mrs. Kogut said. “That’s what saved us”
While the Pistilli family was able to make it out of their house safely Sunday night, their animals did not survive. They had a family dog, and Mrs. Kogut said Mrs. Pistilli took in many stray cats from around the neighborhood.
“The attic, they renovated that and made it into a cat room,” Mrs. Kogut said. “They had maybe 11 up there.”
Mr. Timerman confirmed the Pistilli family dog died in the fire, and Mrs. Kogut said she believes the cats likely died as well, as she hasn’t seen any of the animals since the fire.
Once the fire was knocked down, the Pistilli family was connected with assistance from the Red Cross. The organization helped the family with money for food, shelter and clothing.
The Koguts have cameras all around their property, and Mrs. Kogut said fire investigators looked at their footage as part of the inquiry into what caused the fire.
“They came in and watched the footage, and they could actually see where the fire started,” she said.
It’s still unclear what sparked the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.
On Monday morning, the Koguts and a neighbor were outside the Pistilli home, clearing the debris from the sidewalk and hosing the worst of the soot from their driveway.
Mr. Kogut said the Pistillis were already working on finding a cleanup crew.
“We’ll get a contractor, clean up and move on,” he said.
