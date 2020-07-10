PLESSIS — Roger Duvall, a volunteer firefighter with the Theresa Fire Department, collapsed Thursday afternoon while he was at a brush fire off Route 26. And while he was in the hospital, packed with ice, another firefighter followed shortly behind.
The fire started on Sunday and rekindled twice throughout the week. Firefighters were there for hours over the course of five days working the tricky blaze. It burned nearly seven acres of mostly flat-rock land with dry moss covering it and sporadic trees throughout. Embers were seeping through the cracks and settling, causing the fire to light back up.
Mr. Duvall was directing traffic Thursday as other firefighters worked the blaze. Standing on the pavement in at least 90-degree heat and no water, Mr. Duvall tried to call for help over the radio.
The radio malfunctioning, Mr. Duvall hunched over until a passerby stopped to give him some water.
He said he dumped it on his head and began hobbling toward the Theresa fire truck in a parking lot near where the trees had been on fire.
“A Theresa fireman saw me and said, ‘Roger are you OK?’” Mr. Duvall said. “And I said, ‘No, I’m not.’”
He passed out shortly after he entered the fire truck. When EMTs got him in an ambulance he started to regain consciousness only to pass out again.
Mr. Duvall was rushed to River Hospital, where his clothes were cut off, ice was packed around his body, IVs were placed in his arms and tests were run on his condition.
He said he was diagnosed with total heat exhaustion.
While he understands his clothes had to be cut off to cool his body off more quickly, he was upset.
“The only thing I had given to me by the Theresa fire department was a shirt that I was wearing that day,” he said, “and it got cut into shreds.”
While he was there, another firefighter was transported to River Hospital with an injury, he said. He didn’t know who it was but he said it appears she had suffered a mild concussion from an injury unrelated to the weather.
Now Mr. Duvall is at home recovering and staying out of the heat, which an advisory by the county has encouraged people to do until at least Friday evening.
“River Hospital did a fantastic job,” he said. “Those people were spectacular.”
