WATERTOWN — As north country residents get ready to set their clocks forward an hour on Sunday morning, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York is reminding people to check their smoke alarms.
“We encourage all New Yorkers to check their smoke and CO alarms monthly to ensure that they are functional,” FASNY President John P. Farrell said in a press release. “The additional time a smoke or CO alarm provides can be the difference between life and death. In addition, fire sprinkler systems are proven to save lives and these systems should be installed whenever possible.”
Robert F. Leonard Jr., chair of the Public Relations Committee for FASNY and assistant fire chief with the Syosset Volunteer Fire Department on Long Island, said that the tradition of people checking their smoke alarms and the clocks changing dates back to the early 1970s.
“You should check the batteries and/or the operation of your smoke alarm at least twice a year,” Chief Leonard said.
It is recommended that people check their smoke alarms every six months, and the original thought was to have it become a habit when clocks are changed.
“The thought was if you time it to when you change your clocks, check your batteries, it just makes sense,” Chief Leonard said.
New York leads the nation with 51 fire deaths reported throughout the state in 2022. Of those, 19 are attributed to the Jan. 9 fatal fire in an apartment building in the Bronx.
“Even without that 19, we’d still be at 32 deaths, and that’s significant,” Chief Leonard said.
One thing people don’t realize with their smoke alarms is that they expire, Chief Leonard said.
“Folks don’t realize smoke alarms have expiration dates, kind of like your milk,” Chief Leonard said. “A smoke alarm is good, or a CO alarm, for 10 years. After 10 years it should be changed.” This is because the sensors will become outdated, and they’ll lose their functionality and sensitivity.
In 2019, state legislators passed a law that requires all new or replacement smoke alarms be replaced with a 10-year, sealed, non-removable battery or for alarms to be hard-wired to the home. Smoke alarms with removable batteries are no longer allowed to be sold in New York.
Chief Leonard said that those with traditional battery-operated smoke alarms should change the batteries every six months.
“We’re hoping most folks in New York state actually have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm,” Chief Leonard said.
To check a non-removable battery smoke alarm, all people need to do is press the “test” button and check the date.
Smoke alarms should be vacuumed to remove dust and cobwebs. They should not be painted over. Alarms should be placed outside every sleeping area and on every level of a house. A carbon monoxide detector should be set up near gas or oil heaters; if cooking with gas, have one in the kitchen as well.
Knowing your smoke alarm is important, Chief Leonard said.
“Typically the dead batteries are a single chirp, a smoke activation would be two chirps, and a carbon monoxide activation would be three chirps,” Chief Leonard said. Each model can vary but those are the industry standards.
A smoke alarm may not prevent fire, but it will allow time for people to evacuate, Chief Leonard said.
“Of the roughly 3,000 fire deaths in this country annually, a vast majority happen in one- or two-family homes,” Chief Leonard said. “Three out of five one- to two-family home fatalities happen in a home with no working smoke alarm, or no smoke alarm at all.”
Without a smoke alarm, Chief Leonard said, no one can know if a person could’ve actually evacuated.
“But we know they didn’t get the full chance … 60 percent of home fire deaths a year take place in homes with no smoke alarm or no working smoke alarm,” Chief Leonard said. “We think those people deserve that extra couple of minutes of lead time to evacuate.”
It may be difficult to get that number all the way down, but Chief Leonard said that number should be “as low as possible.”
In February 2019, Aaron J. Bodah and four of his daughters died in a house fire. Five people dying in the fire was believed to be the most fatalities from a single fire in the city of Watertown’s history. It was deemed that the house did not have working smoke detectors.
Other than having working smoke alarms, people should take precautions to prevent fires in the kitchen as kitchen fires “make up well more than half of the home fires in the country,” Chief Leonard said.
Don’t leave something cooking without supervision; keep pets away from cooking; don’t wear loose clothing while cooking; keep a fire extinguisher nearby when cooking; don’t overload circuits; plug in space heaters to a three-pronged outlet grounded and in the wall; and don’t overload power strips.
