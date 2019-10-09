THERESA — Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed an abandoned home on Creek Road Wednesday night.
Theresa Fire Chief Timothy Karg said the home at 38395 Creek Road was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 6:50 p.m. With no way to enter the house, they extinguished the fire from the outside.
The blaze reduced the home to rubble, Mr. Karg said. Firefighters left the scene at about 10:30 p.m.
Crews from Pamelia, LaFargeville, Plessis, Redwood and Philadelphia provided assistance, particularly by helping haul water with tankers from a hydrant located a few miles down the road, which Mr. Karg said was the closest usable water source.
“It was just time consuming,” he said.
The incident remains under investigation, and a cause and point of origin had not yet been determined as of late Wednesday.
