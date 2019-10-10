THERESA — The Theresa Fire Department was called back Thursday to dump around 3,500 additional gallons of water at the scene of a total-loss house fire that ignited more than 12 hours before.
For most of Thursday morning, members of the Theresa department were monitoring the scene at 38395 Creek Road, as flames were continuing to rekindle at the house. Around 15 fire trucks had responded to the abandoned house Wednesday evening at around 6:30 p.m., where firefighters were knocking down flames for around four hours. The scene was cleared at around 10:30 p.m.
Theresa Fire Chief III Steven Garceau said he expected his department would be called back. That’s why he was at the scene at 11 a.m. the next day, circling the house and assessing multiple spots where flames could still be seen. Considering the dry conditions, wind and grassy fields surrounding the house, Mr. Garceau decided to call for more water.
He and other volunteer firefighters in Theresa dumped around 3,500 additional gallons of water at the location.
“There’s nothing to save here,” he said. “I’m just trying to minimize the chance of it catching the grass on fire.”
Mr. Garceau said he doesn’t expect the fire will be extinguished entirely after firefighters leave, since hot spots can smolder underneath the ash.
“If it does catch on fire again, then we’ll be back,” Garceau said. “That’s what we do.”
The incident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Fire Cause and Origin Team. Team Leader Joseph D. Plummer said he was unable to comment Thursday afternoon.
