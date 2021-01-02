WATERTOWN — Firefighters are on scene battling a blaze at 177 Mechanic St.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the home, which had a thick cloud of white smoking billowing from the top.
A dog was laying in the front yard with what appeared to be an oxygen mask strapped to its face.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
There are few details right now, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Fire at 177 Mechanic St. in Watertown. More details coming soon via @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/YjzOkJYps6— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) January 2, 2021
