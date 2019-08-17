BLACK RIVER — Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in the Black River and standing on loose debris gathered at the dam at Poor’s Island Friday night.
The Black River Fire Department responded to the scene after receiving word of two dogs in need of rescue at 7:22 p.m. Black River Fire Chief Matthew Carpenter, however, said one of the dogs had already swam to shore.
The department lacks the necessary resources for water rescues to have helped the caramel-colored dog, Mr. Carpenter said, prompting his department to call the Watertown City Fire Department, which has the training and tools for water rescues, for assistance.
“People will attempt to rescue that animal if the fire department doesn’t do something,” Mr. Carpenter said, which places “human life in danger.”
City firefighters from its swift water rescue team took a boat to the power dam managed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and rescued the dog.
“The (rescued) dog was extremely tired. You could tell he was losing a lot of energy,” Mr. Carpenter said.
Mr. Carpenter, who also works as a city firefighter, said he had no authority to speak on the city firefighters’ actions, and deferred further comment to Fire Chief Dale C. Herman. Mr. Herman could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Jefferson County Dog Control brought both dogs, which had no collars or tags, to its facility, 21897 County Route 190, Friday and have begun efforts to locate their owners.
“They’re fine. Eating, drinking, barking,” said Rhonda Frezzo, one of the senior dog control officers.
Anyone with information about the dogs can contact dog control at 315-779-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.