WATERTOWN — Fire union president Daniel D. Daugherty woke up Tuesday morning thinking that the bargaining unit and the city would agree to a new contract.
After meeting for less than two hours on Tuesday morning, the two sides jointly declared an impasse.
The negotiating teams for the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 and the city could not agree on “quite a few items,” Mr. Daugherty said.
The parties will now use a mediator.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the union knew the talks would stall.
“Finally, we got to a point and we’re done,” Mr. Daugherty said.
A few months ago, the firefighters’ negotiating team asked to begin contract talks with this different strategy of not having either attorney involved in the negotiations, at least for now.
Mr. Daugherty was optimistic about the new way of handling negotiations, hoping they could be done by the end of the year.
Instead, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix now predicts it could be months before a mediator is appointed and they can resume talks.
“It will take some time,” he said.
In the past, the city would have to go back to council with any changes and get approval, which would prolong the talks.
The city and the firefighters’ union had met once, but the city canceled the second session to allow the City Council to get more information from Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman and Deputy Chief Michael D. Kellogg. They both will be sitting in on the sessions.
Council members got an update about negotiations during an executive session on Monday night.
In May, the two sides agreed on a new contract that gave the union’s 68 members retroactive 3.25% pay increases for this year and last, but that agreement expired the following month and negotiations needed to begin once again.
It took six years to approve the previous contract as both sides fought during battles in and out of court.
Minimum staffing, the stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times, was the sticking point that created hard feelings on both sides. That issue hasn’t been discussed for a while, however.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
The city’s negotiating team consists of city comptroller James E. Mills, human resources director Matthew Roy and Mr. Mix. The union is represented by its entire executive committee of vice president Mark Jones, treasurer Troy Chisamore, secretary Andrew Nacklick and trustees Chris St. Joseph, Matt Carpenter and Craig Rowsam.
