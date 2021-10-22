WATERTOWN — The Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191, has endorsed Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and candidates Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick Hickey for City Council.
The endorsements were announced in a press release on Friday.
Local 191 has been paying close attention to statements made by candidates during their campaigns.
These endorsements are due to the fact these candidates have been steadfast in their desire to repair labor relations, protect the 15-man minimum, and listen to fact-based and scientific research regarding the fire service and protection, according to the press release.
“It is our sincere belief that a change of Council is overdue, and because of our desire for a positive change that can start to heal the fractured labor relations that exist across the city, the members of Local 191 have decided to make the following endorsements,” according to the union.
Union officials contend that a change is needed on council to resolve an ongoing contract dispute. The union has been critical of Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and his administration.
“An initiative-taking, engaged, and transparent Council will be able to chart a course forward against an unchecked status quo that is repeatedly mired in controversy, complacency, and a regular lack of transparency,” they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.