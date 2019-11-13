WATERTOWN — After more than five years, the city and the firefighters union have reached a tentative settlement.
The two parties have agreed on avoiding an arbitration date of Nov. 19, ending a contentious fight over the past five years, said Dan Daugherty, the union president. The city council voted on the agreement in executive session Tuesday night. The city has agreed to pay $129,000 in back salaries to the firefighters.
Mr. Daugherty said the $129,000 amount was $4,000 less than the back pay owed to the firefighters.
Mr. Daugherty said he has not signed the contract yet, but he confirmed the terms of the agreement. The city approached the union with the settlement, he said.
“My feeling over the situation is the same I’ve always had,” Mr. Daugherty said. “The union primarily wants the terms of our contract not to be violated through unilateral action. In the event of a violation, we will seek to defend our rights and the enforcement of our contract through the grievance and arbitration process.”
Mr. Daugherty added that if the city seeks to settle cases outside of legal proceedings, the union would also consider those offers.
“Sadly violations of contract terms are much more common than settlement offers,” said Daugherty, adding that more information on the settlement will be available at a later date.
Councilman Cody J. Horbacz confirmed that the council members voted on the contract during executive session Tuesday night. Mr. Horbacz said this was one of his goals before leaving office Dec. 31. The contract disputes started before he got into office, but he’s leaving with a big accomplishment, he said.
“My time on council is complete,” he said. “The settlement should be signed in the next few days.”
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. could not be reached for comment.
The settlement is for the contract years up to 2016. The city and the union will have to go back to the negotiating table to start talking about contracts after 2016.
(1) comment
Definitely was the time to go all volunteer...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.