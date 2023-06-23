WATERTOWN — Red Lights for Firefighters LLC has come out to endorse City Council candidates Patrick J. Hickey and Leonard G. Spaziani in Tuesday’s primary.
The website also endorses Councilwoman Lisa A, Ruggiero in the mayoral race in November.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 9:33 pm
WATERTOWN — Red Lights for Firefighters LLC has come out to endorse City Council candidates Patrick J. Hickey and Leonard G. Spaziani in Tuesday’s primary.
The website also endorses Councilwoman Lisa A, Ruggiero in the mayoral race in November.
Councilman Hickey is running for reelection in Tuesday’s council primary, while Mr. Spaziani previously served on city council.
They are among 10 candidates and two write-in candidates running for four-year seats. Voters select two candidates in the primary.
In its endorsement, Red Lights for Firefighters LLC said hat the three candidates have been supportive of the city fire department and will continue to do so.
Red Lights for Firefighters began as a Facebook page in 2016 and now has a website that writes about issues involving first responders.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.