City candidates endorsed by firefighters’ website

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Red Lights for Firefighters LLC has come out to endorse City Council candidates Patrick J. Hickey and Leonard G. Spaziani in Tuesday’s primary.

The website also endorses Councilwoman Lisa A, Ruggiero in the mayoral race in November.

